As the never-ending 2020-2021* Oscar season creeps towards its conclusion later this month, let’s turn our attention to the next awards season everyone will obsess over: The Emmys!
*(For the first time since the 1930s, movies released in multiple years will be eligible for the Oscar. Hopefully just a one-off, right?)
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be a strange, pandemic-affected beast. Television has been significantly affected by Covid-19, from Fargo season 4 pushing into the current season, to Better Call Saul having its production delayed by nearly a full year, along with many others. As such, expect to see some strange nominees that might not have gotten a look in other years (Emily in Paris). We may also see outstanding series without acting nods and outstanding series with tons of acting nods — and fewer overall nominations in many categories compared to years past.
We’re coming down to the wire — eligibility ends May 30 — and we still have a few shows that could upend the race, namely the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale and the final season of Pose.
Here are my (early) predictions:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Bridgerton
The Handmaid’s Tale
Pose
This is Us
Lovecraft Country
Analysis: This is Us and Pose return to the main award in a year where 5 of the previous year’s 8 nominees didn’t put out new seasons. The Crown is the major frontrunner here — which would be Netflix’s first series win at the Emmys.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Emily in Paris
Cobra Kai
Mythic Quest
Analysis: 7 of the 8 nominees from last year aren’t eligible, opening some slots for shows that would usually be outliers — like Mythic Quest and Emily in Paris. Ted Lasso is the major front-runner.
Outstanding Limited Series
Queen’s Gambit
I May Destroy You
Small Axe
The Good Lord Bird
WandaVision
Analysis: WandaVision is a major gamble; the dearth of options makes it a possibility, but Underground Railroad could take that spot; Hamilton could also make a play here. This category is a showdown between Queen’s Gambit and I May Destroy You.
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Analysis: Cuoco’s to lose.
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ted Danson, Mr. Mayor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
William Zabka, Cobra Kai
Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai
Analysis: Sudeikis’ to lose.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Analysis: A dearth of options leads to another packed year for the SNL gals.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Alex Newell, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Analysis: Several actors that would miss in other years will find their way to a nod.
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Billy Porter, Pose
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Analysis: O’Connor’s to lose.
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Analysis: A showdown between the leading ladies of The Crown.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Zendaya, Euphoria Special
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
