As the never-ending 2020-2021* Oscar season creeps towards its conclusion later this month, let’s turn our attention to the next awards season everyone will obsess over: The Emmys!

*(For the first time since the 1930s, movies released in multiple years will be eligible for the Oscar. Hopefully just a one-off, right?)

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be a strange, pandemic-affected beast. Television has been significantly affected by Covid-19, from Fargo season 4 pushing into the current season, to Better Call Saul having its production delayed by nearly a full year, along with many others. As such, expect to see some strange nominees that might not have gotten a look in other years (Emily in Paris). We may also see outstanding series without acting nods and outstanding series with tons of acting nods — and fewer overall nominations in many categories compared to years past.

We’re coming down to the wire — eligibility ends May 30 — and we still have a few shows that could upend the race, namely the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale and the final season of Pose.

Here are my (early) predictions:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Bridgerton

The Handmaid’s Tale

Pose

This is Us

Lovecraft Country

Analysis: This is Us and Pose return to the main award in a year where 5 of the previous year’s 8 nominees didn’t put out new seasons. The Crown is the major frontrunner here — which would be Netflix’s first series win at the Emmys.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Emily in Paris

Cobra Kai

Mythic Quest

Analysis: 7 of the 8 nominees from last year aren’t eligible, opening some slots for shows that would usually be outliers — like Mythic Quest and Emily in Paris. Ted Lasso is the major front-runner.

Outstanding Limited Series

Queen’s Gambit

I May Destroy You

Small Axe

The Good Lord Bird

WandaVision

Analysis: WandaVision is a major gamble; the dearth of options makes it a possibility, but Underground Railroad could take that spot; Hamilton could also make a play here. This category is a showdown between Queen’s Gambit and I May Destroy You.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Analysis: Cuoco’s to lose.

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ted Danson, Mr. Mayor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

William Zabka, Cobra Kai

Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai

Analysis: Sudeikis’ to lose.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Analysis: A dearth of options leads to another packed year for the SNL gals.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Alex Newell, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Analysis: Several actors that would miss in other years will find their way to a nod.

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Billy Porter, Pose

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Analysis: O’Connor’s to lose.

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Analysis: A showdown between the leading ladies of The Crown.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Zendaya, Euphoria Special

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton