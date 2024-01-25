Who doesn’t love watching Godzilla on the big screen? For over fifty years, the kaiju has terrified and excited countless audiences around the world.

Last year, fans were thrilled to experience the latest iteration of the character in the feature film Godzilla Minus One, which explored postwar Japan dealing with the emergence of Godzilla. The highest grossing Japanese Live Action or Animated film ever released in the United States, Godzilla Minus One has received numerous accolades, including a recent nomination for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards, making it the first Godzilla film to receive an Academy Award nomination and the first Japanese film to be nominated in that category.

As a thank you to the dedicated fans who propelled this movie to its current top spot, Toho International is offering a special ONE WEEK ONLY chance to see the newly remastered Black and White version of the film, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. Minus Color was released in Japan two weeks ago and is now finally coming to the United States for a very limited experience beginning tomorrow, January 26th.

Godzilla fans around the country, do not miss this opportunity! As director, writer, and VFX supervisor of the film Takashi Yamazaki shared, “Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is not just a simple black and white version. The black-and-white images make Godzilla look very realistic and documentary-like, which leads to even more fear. Even though we have seen GODZILLA MINUS ONE many times, we felt that something completely different appeared here – and it’s very scary! Not only for those who liked GODZILLA MINUS ONE, but also those who are seeing it for the first time – they should definitely see this black-and-white version. Especially the scene at the beginning where Godzilla appears in the night – it is so terrifying that it made my knees shake!”

Grab your tickets today and check out Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color at a theater near you in the next week!