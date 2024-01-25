Rick Grimes and Michonne are returning to our living rooms! On February 25th, AMC Networks is bringing back two of television’s favorite characters for the highly anticipated next series in the Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Set after the conclusion of the original The Walking Dead series, Rick and Michonne must figure out how to navigate their new lives and the changed world they exist in.

In addition to Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Danai Gurira (Michonne), the series also stars Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, and Andrew Bachelor, among others.

With only a month to go until the show’s premiere, AMC Networks recently unveiled a brand new trailer, which fans can check out here.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on AMC and AMC+ on February 25th. Be sure to tune in and share your thoughts on the series below!