Hoist the sails and explore the vast sandsea of Talamhel to discover islands full of lore, loot, and lawless bosses. Create personalized classes and choose from seven combat styles with freely customizable load-outs of armor, weapons, magic, consumable items, and more to better contend with hordes of undying foes. Join the Order of Remnant Knights to protect the last remnants of humanity and bring an end to the depraved Night Plague.