Electrician Simulator – First Shock Out Now on Steam

Warsaw, Poland –January 6, 2021– Independent publishing studios Ultimate Games and Gaming Factory is releasing Electrician Simulator – First Shock, the free-to-play prologue for the upcoming Electrician Simulator game on Steam today.

In Electrician Simulator – First Shock, learn the ropes from your Dad to become an electrician. Repair and assemble sockets, panels, strips, plugs, chandeliers and even change light bulbs and try to avoid getting electrocuted.

For passionate and aspiring electricians, the world of Electrician Simulator – First Shock allows you to test your skills or learn new ones from scratch. Train yourself in the prologue and start a professional career in the full game.

Start off with small jobs and progress to very large and complicated installations. Prepare for a shocking experience!

Features