Credit: Webtoons x DC Comics

On Batman Day, nothing seems quite as fitting as reading a Batman comic. For those of you not sure what Batman comic to read next, why don’t you try a webcomic?

WEBTOON has partnered with DC to release the first WEBTOON set in the DC universe, Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. Focusing on Batman’s role as a father to an endless supply of adopted, fostered, and biological superhero children, Batman: Wayne Family Adventures asks the age-old question: Is it harder to be a parent or to be a superhero?

With family-friendly themes and an approachable story, fans of all ages can enjoy this new venture into the world of Batman. The first issue of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures can be read for free on WEBTOON and new issues are released every Thursday.

 

