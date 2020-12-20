Ever since cinema became a study of mine (25 years ago), I have eagerly awaited each year’s top films. For a while my interest was casual—that is, as a film enthusiast only. When I became a film critic in 2011, I felt more urgency to be aware of the best emerging from Cannes, Sundance, and the Academy Awards—even if I didn’t write reviews of many.

This year, however, was different, for I was no longer a bystander to the process of what gets classified as “the best.” No, I have not joined the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences…yet. I went a little more local, being admitted, this year, to the Boston Online Film Critics Association (BOFCA).

As a member of BOFCA, I was asked to take part in the group’s annual voting for best films and top choices in other key, filmmaking categories.

I once had an argument with a professional screenwriter who claimed “no one cares what critics think.” As a screenwriter myself, I understood his frustration with movie reviewers, who swoop in to judge something a writer (and many others) have worked hard on for years. I was only a fledgling critic at the time and did not have much of a response.

All these years later, I do. If we were to have the same conversation, I would reply, “If no one cares what critics think, why did I just receive over 100 screeners –digital and hard copy—from studios, production companies and publicity firms?” Clearly, someone wants to know my opinion, good or bad, so people will see and talk about their movies.

And it was more than just screeners I received. In some cases, I was sent numerous press materials, including two, large coffee table books that were sweeter than Kosmo Kramer’s coffee table book about coffee tables.

I always understood studios mounted campaigns to get nominations and awards, but I had never been the object of one. The amount of material was dizzying, and to be honest sometimes the flash caught my eye more than it should have. Perhaps I passed on more worthy films because an aggressive campaign succeeded in cutting through the noise to get my attention. Like politics, it’s a lousy system, but it’s the system we have.

Beginning in mid-November, even before throats were cleared for seasons greetings and yuletide songs, the links and the DVDs started to arrive. I attempted to watch one film per day. I didn’t always meet this goal, but I came pretty close, and I can confidently say I was ahead of the award season curve. In years past, I would mostly see award-winning films after the fact, but this year I saw a number well in advance of general release.

Because one has limited time there is temptation to vote for what one has seen. It’s a form of inertia. If I had viewed more, perhaps I would not have included The King of Staten Island in my top ten. Perhaps I should have left it out if my feelings about it were neutral.

There are numerous tales of Academy members voting for films they did not see. I could never go that far, but I understand more about the sausage making process than I had previously, and there are distinct challenges that come with the privilege of voting.

Musings aside, below are quick thoughts on my top ten choices. And here is a link to BOFCA’s top ten films of 2020 and all other category choices, which clearly include some gems I missed in the hurly burly of awards season.