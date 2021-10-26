PsychOs rejoice! Shawn Spencer (played by James Roday Rodriguez) and Burton Guster (played by Dule Hill) are back in action for the Peacock Original film, Psych 3: This is Gus. Premiering November 18, Psych 3 promises to bring the same laughs, mystery, and adventure fans have come to love from the show’s 8 seasons and 2 films.

For Shawn and Gus’ “most personal case yet,” they must go rouge on the eve of Gus and Selene’s (played by Jazmyn Simon) wedding to track down Selene’s estranged husband. At the same time, Lassiter (played by Timothy Omundson) must grapple with the future of his career.

At this year’s New York Comic Con, the cast and creators of Psych gathered together (virtually) to discuss the upcoming film and reveal some exciting news.

Only two minutes into the panel, fans were surprised with the first trailer for the film. Fans were pleased to see many of the show’s familiar faces, including Lassiter, Henry Spencer (played by Corbin Bernsen), Juliet O’Hara (played by Maggie Lawson), Chief Karen Vick (played by Kirsten Nelson), Buzz McNab (played by Sage Brocklebank), and Woody Strode (played by Kurt Fuller).

The cast then gave fans the inside scoop on what to expect from this latest entry into the Psych-verse.

Dule Hill On Gus’ romances…

“There definitely may be something wrong with Gus’ picker. I thought this time he really was going to finally do it right but of course, something has to come up along the way. Hopefully this go around, it will all work out in the end for Gus. At least for right now.”

James Roday Rodriguez on how Shawn is handling Gus’ impending nuptials…

“I think it’s sobering for Shawn because the plan was to always live next to each other and have adjoining waterslides. But, I think the overriding sort of emotional spine is that he wants his best friend to be happy and if he can be convinced, and often times it takes a great deal of convincing, that’s the case, he’ll always be on board.”

Jazmyn Simon on her reaction when she got the script and read Selene’s role in Psych 3…

“I laughed until I cried. I loved it. It felt very on-brand for her. I thought they were so creative because she’s such an oddball and such a fun character to play that I feel like everyone would be like ‘Yeah, that seems about right.'”

Maggie Lawson on Juliet having found “her Gus” in Selene…

“It’s the best because Jasmine and I, in real life, are very close. So that’s been so fun…We’ve never actually seen Juliet have a friend and I love that we are kind of playing at like nothing is going to break my bond with Selene. Not even Shawn. I finally have this friend so I am protecting her at all costs. Having many days and many scenes with the ladies was really special for us. It was awesome.”

Timothy Omundson on where we find Lassiter in the new movie…

“The great thing about this is Lassiter’s recovery really mirrors my actual recovery in reality. So he’s up on his feet and he’s walking a little more now and he’s able to speak. In fact, I’m doing this panel today in the same room where Maggie and I shot our FaceTime call for the original movie, where I could barely speak. It’s kinda nice to be back here in this room now thinking how far I’ve come and how far Lassiter’s come. I thank the gentlemen for mirroring my story to his story. This group has been my anchors through my whole recovery and journey. I knew that had I fallen, they would have been right there to pick me up. Lassiter, in this movie, is emotionally trying to walk this line and figure out what he is and what he wants to do. Just like I am trying to figure out what to do with my new brain and my new body and Lassiter is also struggling with who he is and what we wants to be.”

Be sure to watch Psych 3: This is Gus on November 18 on Peacock!