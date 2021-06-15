LOS ANGELES – June 14, 2021 – Freedom Games unveiled the indie publishing label’s upcoming catalog at E3 2021. The showcase spotlighted anticipated releases from the publisher, including Dreamscaper, To The Rescue!, One Lonely Outpost, Anuchard, and more.

Tame eclectic creatures and battle against trainers in Coromon , the modern monster-taming RPG from TRAGsoft , capturing PC and Nintendo Switch fans’ hearts in Q1 2022. Then voyage to a distant planet to sow a frontier farm in Aurorian Studios One Lonely Outpost , sprouting up on Steam Early Access in Q1 2021 ahead of the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S launches.

Adventure through a mysterious underground dungeon and rebuild the community that lives on the surface in Ancuchard , the civilization restoration action RPG from stellarNull . Developed in partnership with Microsoft through the Xbox Diversity Fund, Anuchard arrives on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S systems in Q1 2022.

Freedom Games also revealed upcoming console versions of Airborne Kingdom , the acclaimed city-builder set in the sky from The Wandering Band later in 2021. Monster Outbreak , a retro-inspired 2D tower defense survival game from developer GameMunchers , also received its first public gameplay reveal, in addition to announcing a 2022 launch window for PC.

“Freedom Games is thrilled to share an exciting rundown full of reveals, first-look videos, and updates on our upcoming titles,” said Benjamin Tarsa, Director of Publishing, Freedom Games. “Our first E3 showcase is just the beginning, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to share our future plans with digital audiences!”