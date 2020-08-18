Spoilers from Season 1 ahead!

Although Season 2 is still a few weeks away from its premiere, fans of The Boys can re-immerse themselves in the chaotic world of the show by re-watching Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 featured many intriguing characters including two fan favorites, A-Train and The Deep. Both truly flawed and filled with self-destructive tendencies, the two characters never ceased to captivate viewers during the show’s first ten episodes.

Blast Magazine recently had the chance to chat with Chace Crawford (The Deep) and Jessie Usher (A-Train) about their experiences filming The Boys.

Blast Magazine: Both A-Train and The Deep had quite a lot of memorable scenes in the first season. Is there one scene in particular that stands out to you when you reflect on Season 1?

Jessie Usher (A-Train): There are so many. I don’t know if they ever say where Popclaw was but she was technically in Mexico when A-Train went down and injected her with all those doses and killed her. That was a scene I was happy to get into – I didn’t see it coming. I had no idea that was going to be happening until I got that script a week and a half before shooting. I felt like it needed to happen so we could really portray how far gone this character is because he’s kind of teetering the line up until that point. Is he willing to risk it all? What really matters? No one really knows until that scene happens. I felt like it was so pivotal and so vital to show that so I was happy to do it. I hope I did it justice. I felt really bad because I knew I was going to kill off a character, it was really sad saying goodbye, and I knew it would have long term effects for the character himself, but at the same time, we had to show how lost this guy had become. I was really thankful we had that part in the story.

Chace Crawford (The Deep): For me, I was excited about the dolphin stuff. We shot the scene and then we had to do it in exterior. It was like one in the morning and I was watching a green dolphin projectile – green because it had to be green-screened – shot out of a canon through a windshield. I saw the video and thought it was the funniest thing I had ever seen. I also had a lot of fun shooting the grocery store stuff with the lobster. There was a bunch of other stuff that didn’t make it into that scene. I tried to make it my own spin-off and we were doing all this stupid stuff with The Deep trying cheeses with a toothpick and ordering meat from the counter. I had so much fun doing that. It was just a fun night and that was pretty memorable. It was just so weird – I’m in a trench coat and my suit and I’m talking to lobsters.

Be sure to watch the first three episodes of The Boys Season 2 when they premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th!