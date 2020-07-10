Looking for a way to show off your intergalactic pride in the most stylish way while also protecting your eyes from the sun? DIFF Eyewear has you covered. This week, DIFF Eyewear released its Star Wars collection and the Force is strong with this one. The collection celebrates the iconic film series with glasses and vanity cases inspired by characters including Darth Vader, C-3PO, Boba Fett, Princess Leia, and R2-D2.

All sunglasses are available in polarized lenses and the C-3PO and Princess Leia themed eyewear are also available in prescription glasses.

The collection is available at www.diffeyewear.com. Do grab a pair today to take on the sun – there is no try once you have seen how beautiful this collection is.