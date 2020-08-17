Spoilers ahead!

When Season 1 of the hit series, The Boys, was released last year on Amazon Prime, fans went crazy for its exciting, bloody storylines. With a perfect mixture of comedy, drama, and suspense, The Boys captivated viewers from around the world and kept fans continuously wondering what the next episode would bring.

It’s been a year and The Boys are back! Season 2 premieres on September 4, with the first three episodes being released together and an additional episode released each subsequent week.

Prior to the show’s exciting return, Blast Magazine had the chance to chat with some of The Boys cast about what fans can expect from Season 2 and how the dynamic of The Boys will shift, given all that happened in the show’s dramatic first season.

On Stormfront’s dynamic with the rest of The Seven…

Aya Cash (Stormfront): Stormfront comes in guns ablazing after Homelander. I think Stormfront is used to being the person in charge and ready to lead. She comes in and really challenges Homelander. She’s also really social media savy, which I think is something really valuable to The Seven. Part of the reason she’s been brought in is because she is connected to that younger audience. She represents that new generation of people who are able to use different platforms in order to both gain an audience and also use that audience. We’ve seen that with the K-pop fans on Twitter. Those groups have lots of power and she knows how to utilize that.

On Starlight and Hughie’s relationship moving forward…

Jack Quaid (Hughie): It’s interesting because their relationship continues. They have to work together to take down Vought in interesting ways. They have to kinda put their feelings for each other, positive or negative, largely aside to accomplish that goal. What’s been really interesting, and what was so awesome to play with Erin, is the fact that finally all of the cards are on the table for these two.

Erin Moriarty (Starlight): Obviously, we are in such a different position in Season 2. The interesting thing about Hughie and my relationship to him in Season 1 is that I would usually say you can’t really fall for someone if you don’t know who they are and what they are about. There is so much Hughie is hiding from Annie in Season 1. However, I would say that as they continue to get to know each other, ironically, she does really get to know him, maybe more than any of the other characters we meet in Season 1. I do think she totally falls for him and I think obviously at the end of Season 1, she gets her heart broken. They have to get over that at an accelerated pace to work together in Season 2 but that dynamic was interesting to explore because you can’t just shut feelings off. For me, trying to play Annie in Season 2 was a matter of mixing the resentment and heartbreak with the residual love she has for him. It’s just a very layered dynamic in Season 2.

On Frenchie’s backstory…

Tomer Kapon (Frenchie): I’m thrilled for everybody that loves Frenchie to get a sneak peek at his past journey. We are going to find out a lot of stuff – Why did he join The Boys? How did he join The Boys? Of course, we are going to open the whole Mallory thing that we touched on a bit in the first season. We didn’t get into it a lot in Season 1 – we just heard that something happened with her grandchildren – but that Pandora’s box is going to be opened in Season 2. We also have Kimiko here who is just making a lot of trouble for Frenchie this season and definitely making him deal with himself and his traumas.

Be sure to watch the first three episodes of The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime September 4th!