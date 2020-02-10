Select from a squad of eclectic Survivors and fight to purify a medieval town overrun by hordes of shambling reanimated corpses. Team with up to three other players or battle alongside AI allies through Darksburg’s streets, completing objective-based challenges in white-knuckled co-op matches. Face off against fearsome Revenants, super-powered zombies controlled by other players, in brutal PvP matches or face down endless waves Last Stand mode.

Darksburg’s Early Access build includes four playable Survivors, four playable Revenants, five atmospheric maps, and three game modes to enjoy.