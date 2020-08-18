Looking for a new series to fill that conspiracy thriller-sized hole in your life? Look no further than Amazon Prime Video’s latest series, Utopia. Premiering September 25, the eight-part series is helmed by best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter Gillian Flynn. Focusing on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their passion for a comic called “Utopia,” the show follows the group’s intense journey along the bridge between real life and fiction after the characters discover hidden meanings within the pages of the comic, clues which predict real threats to humanity.

The talented cast includes John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie (in his first series regular role for television), Rainn Wilson as Dr. Michael Stearns, Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie, and Sasha Lane as Jessica Hyde.

Be sure to tune in when the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 25!