Weave through projectiles filling the sky like fireworks to get in melee range then beat robotic invaders to build up energy for long-range attacks. Knock off enemy parts including weapons, then obliterate what’s left with a hail of bullets from up close or long-range. Harvest parts from their broken bodies to combine with materials found in the environment and create new equipment.

Soar over the beautiful forests, snowy fields and desert sands of Gensokyo across four difficulties. Play as one of two girls, each with her own special abilities, as they fend off the invaders.

“The story will be familiar to Touhou Project fans, as we’ve reimagined Legacy of Lunatic Kingdom, the 15th title in the main series, in 3D,” said Shokutaku no G, co-founder, Mikosan Manners. “The members of our team bonded at university over our love of the Touhou Project series, and we thought it only fitting our first game should combine the beauty and power of modern game development with that beloved franchise to make an unrivalled 3D bullet hell experience.”

Touhou Mechanical Scrollery will cost USD $19.99/16.79€ and support English, Japanese and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified). It is an unofficial entry in the Touhou Project, recognized by the Guinness World Records as the “most prolific fan-made shooter series.”