The King of Monsters Is Here to Rule Over Your Collection

Looking for the latest figure to add to your collection of kaijus? Well, look no further than Mezco Toys’ latest offering, the Ultimate Godzilla figure.

Currently available for preorder, Ultimate Godzilla measures 3 feet from teeth to tall and stands an impressive 18 inches tall. With unique features including a movable jaw and a tail with an internal skeleton armature, Ultimate Godzilla can rule your collection like the King of Monsters that he is.

Ultimate Godzilla can features movie-accurate sounds and a light-up mouth and dorsal fins, all controlled by buttons discreetly hidden on his back.

This is a must-purchase item for any true Godzilla fan and can be preordered now.