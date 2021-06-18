Green Man Gaming Publishing and Wizard Games are excited to announce that as part of the Steam Next Festival, a new playable demo for the upcoming physics-based construction sandbox game Sea of Craft is now available to download from the Steam page. As well as the demo, Wizard Games will be hosting a livestream of Sea of Craft where they will introduce the basics of crafting a seafaring vessel before embarking on some of the exciting challenges the open sea will offer.

Sea of Craft is a realistic physics-based construction and adventure game with hundreds of building materials and weapons to choose from, giving you near infinite options to create unique and wonderful sea faring creations. When you’re done building, take to the treacherous waves of the Beela South Sea where wild adventures and rich bounty await you. Band together with players from around the world and do battle with mysterious monsters lurking in the depths or battle your enemies and claim untold riches!

Sea of Craft features three unique gameplay styles; Singleplayer, Open Sea and Sandbox mode, all offering you the freedom to flex your creative muscles and enjoy the game your way, either alone or with other players from around the world. Craft the vessel of your dreams and take part in exciting challenges or battle for supremacy in intense PvP battles. The only limiting factor is your own imagination!

Features of Sea of Craft

Play your way – Three distinct game modes catering for every playstyle!

– Three distinct game modes catering for every playstyle! Go big or go home – Immerse yourself in a beautifully crafted, 64km² open world map with realistic water physics

– Immerse yourself in a beautifully crafted, 64km² open world map with realistic water physics Create the vessel of your dreams – Using in depth building mechanics you can craft your seafaring vehicles using resources scattered around the world. Paint and decorate them with unique decorating items and take it to the next level by building huge, complex vessels.

– Using in depth building mechanics you can craft your seafaring vehicles using resources scattered around the world. Paint and decorate them with unique decorating items and take it to the next level by building huge, complex vessels. Expand your armada – Trade ship designs with other players in the in game ship expo!

– Trade ship designs with other players in the in game ship expo! Go solo or buddy up – Jump into the full Singeplayer challenge based story mode or invite your friends to do battle on the high seas in intense PvP open world combat.

– Jump into the full Singeplayer challenge based story mode or invite your friends to do battle on the high seas in intense PvP open world combat. Get creative – Sandbox mode with unlimited resources to let your creativity run wild

– Sandbox mode with unlimited resources to let your creativity run wild Four unique minigames – Test your vessel and skills with fun and challenging minigames including Spy Ducks, Fast and Furious, Fishing Challenge, Ghost Ships (with many more to come!)

Sea of Craft will be setting sail in late summer 2021 for PC via Steam. Fans can wishlist the game now. For more information check out the official website at http://www.seaofcraft.com/ and join the conversation on the official social media channels – Twitter and Discord.