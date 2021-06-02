LOS ANGELES — As part of the all-virtual E3 2021 taking place June 12 through June 15, noteworthy personalities in and outside of the video game industry will participate in the E3 experience, whether it’s within segments throughout the show, as part of the panel series “Voices of E3,” or within clips shared on E3’s social media channels.

Outside of a handful of surprises to be revealed during the broadcast, fans can expect to see T-Pain, talent from 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, Erika Ishii (Apex Legends, Destiny 2, World of Warcraft), Arin Hanson (Game Grumps), Arif “Azerrz” Zahir (Family Guy), JD Witherspoon (Lazor Wulf), Ariel “Powerzsurge” Powers (WNBA) and many more.

In addition to guest appearances, E3 will also present a panel series titled “Voices of E3,” which will cover a broad range of topics including diversity, accessibility, video game development, video game voice acting, the evolution of video game media, the impact of current events on games, and much more. Highlights include:

A roundtable discussing how games media acts and reacts in the current sphere of commentary with Editors-in-Chief from GamesIndustry.biz, GameSpot, IGN, PC Gamer and Polygon.

Nerdist’s Dan Casey hosts a session with the cast of the gaming-development focused TV series Mythic Quest.

A conversation with legendary women of video game voice acting including Courtenay Taylor (Mass Effect, Fallout 4, Call of Duty), Anjali Bhimani (Overwatch, Apex Legends, Fallout 4: Nuka World), Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Overwatch), Carolina Ravassa (Overwatch, Valorant, GTA5) and Krizia Bajos (Sims4, League of Legends, Casagrandes).

Insights from streaming leaders including Zack “ZackTTG” Mowery (100 Thieves), Fiona Nova (G4, RoosterTeeth), Jay-Ann Lopez (Black Girl Gamers) and Tanya DePass (I Need Diverse Games) about representation in games and empowering black voices.

A discussion about young entrepreneurs in gaming that includes Nicole LaPointe Jameson (Evil Geniuses), Taylor Heitzig-Rhodes (Queens Gaming Collective), Katrina Salazar (weThink) and Brittani Johnson (G2 esports), moderated by Mary Margaret (Entertainment Weekly).

In addition, E3 has partnered with a handful of well-known streamers to co-stream the event across their channels. This includes Lirik, AnneMunition, CohhCarnage, Jordan Fisher, NoahJ, OMGitsFireFoxx, Queens.gg, ihasCupquake, GameRanx, Renee, AyChristene and Fextralife, among others.

Starting on Saturday, June 12, fans around the globe will tune into the E3 2021 live broadcast to catch the latest game reveals, major publisher showcases, live press conferences, special guest appearances, and more. The broadcast schedule will be announced in early June. More information is available on the E3 website.

