Toplitz Productions invites players to open a doorway to a world we know nothing about in Starsand . Developed by Tunnel Vision Studio and Coming to Steam Early Access Q4 2021, Starsand is a first-person survival adventure set on a harsh desert world. Beyond the blazing sun and bleached desert, threats lurk in the sands. Players will construct weapons and defenses, fight strange creatures and explore a vast and hostile environment in their quest to return to Earth.

Inspired by classic sci-fi works like John Carter and Stargate, Starsand tells the story of a stranger in an even stranger land. A desert marathon runner seeks shelter from a sandstorm, only to wake up under unfamiliar stars, with the light of two moons gleaming in the sky, illuminating familiar pyramids far on the horizon. Survival is just the beginning. To return home, the many mysteries of this planet must be unraveled.

Starsand will launch into Early Access later this year, and invites its community to help shape its path through the desert. Expect to see more of Starsand at E3, starting June 12th. Players can wishlist the game on Steam now .

Key Features: