Modern home design is no longer just a fad; it’s become a way of life for many. Instead of traditional home decor, like oversized furniture or out of date appliances, home design is now sleek, contemporary and more technologically advanced than ever before. If you’ve been thinking about updating your home but aren’t sure where to start, this guide is for you. Here are home design upgrades you should invest in.

Update Appliances

Old appliances can make even the sleekest of homes look dated. These days, appliances are designed to accommodate more modern-day architectural design. They’re also made to be more eco-friendly and use less water and power than older models.

Replace The Countertops

If replacing your kitchen cabinets is out of the question, you should replace the countertops instead. Slate, granite and even faux marble can transform your kitchen’s ambiance. In addition, you can repaint or cover the existing cabinet doors to a more cohesive aesthetic.

Add a Lift

Though minimal changes can make a difference in your home’s appearance, so can adding state of the art technology. Specific features of a modern-day home lift can completely change the way your home looks and feels. Home lifts can also boost resale value, if and when the time comes.

Replace Windows and Doors

Old windows and doors not only reduce your home’s curb appeal but can also increase your utility bills. Even if you can’t completely redo the interior, upgrading the front door and windows can instantly improve the appearance of your home. In addition, you can also power wash the exterior to give your home a facelift.

Refinish The Floors

Your floors are the foundation of your home. As such, they can set the tone for the color choices and type of furnishing you choose. Stone, cement and faux wood are all top choices when upgrading your home. If you already have wood floors, you can strip and re-stain them lighter or darker.

Get Organized

Getting organized is an example of a DIY project you can do at home and it no longer looks like a stack of unattractive bins. Now, you can take organization to another level with stylish options that enhance your decor. In the kitchen, you can use clear glass jars to store pasta, rice and other dry goods. In the bath, stackable clear containers above and under the sink create more space while being visually appealing. You can even find storage options that double as coffee tables or ottomans. Some beds are also convertible storage units.

Add New Accents

Another way to modernize your home is by adding new accessories. In addition to swapping out hardware and fixtures, you can add new rugs, pillows, lamps and wall art to brighten up the space.

Fresh Paint

Modern home updates don’t have to huge undertakings. In fact, repainting your walls can completely change how your home’s appearance. Lime wash, for example, is one the latest trends in home design. This type of paint creates a soft, velvety texture. It’s available in a variety of hues and can be depth enhanced by adding multiple coats.