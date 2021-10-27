At this year’s New York Comic Con, there were some truly incredible cosplayers. Here are 8 of my favorites.

This fantastic couples cosplay of Wanda and Vision from WandaVision

2. This black and white Wanda from WandaVision

3. This creative group cosplay from The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

4. Fire Nation represent! (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

5. This Legend of Korra group cosplay

6. Bringing the Steve Buscemi meme to life

7. Tiana and Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog

8. This creepy Batman Who Laughs from Earth -22