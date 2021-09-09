THE NETHERLANDS — Sept. 9, 2021 — Residual , a new breed of survival platformer from OrangePixel and legendary publisher Apogee Entertainment , launches today on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One releases will lift off in early 2022.

Sirens blare. A lone spaceship’s hull quakes. A weary traveler crashlands on a new world. As they emerge from the warped chassis into blazing heat, arctic tundra, drenched swampland, or another type of hostile, procedurally generated planet among unfamiliar stars, one thought emerges: Survive. All alone against the void, the explorer ventures forth—to find food, minerals, and a way to fix their ship to return home.

At the start of every playthrough, the proprietary Nature Engine sculpts a brand-new world, governing everything from climate and resources to plant life from a set of nature-based rules. Carve out an existence on thousands of possible planets, each presenting a different, unpredictable challenge. Find shelter from the sweltering sun. Accumulate power to stay warm during long, cold nights. Discover creatures and flora that can help or harm.

Space holds the possibility of freedom, but beneath the surface lie the long-forgotten secrets of an ancient civilization desperate to make themselves known again. Through creative puzzle-solving and resourceful dungeon-diving, lay bare the mysteries of the universe. But will this discovery aid a planetary escape or leave the lost pilot forever trapped in the void?

“I kept telling them not to go down that chasm, but do they ever listen to me? No!” chimed Pedey-B, the explorer’s constant robot companion and Personal Disaster Bot. “Whatever secrets are down there are not our concern. … Hey, are you even listening?”

“What lies at the heart of Residual is that yearning to explore, discover, and survive,” offers Pascal Bestebroer, the solo developer behind OrangePixel. “Every new planet means different, exciting stories for each player. Share your adventure with others who seek it!”