Aztech Forgotten Gods , the Latinx-Futurism cyberstone colossus fighter from award-winning Mulaka developers Lienzo , will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Q1 2022. An all-new demo will be available during the Steam Next Fest from Friday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Explore and fight for Tenochtitlan, the jewel of the Aztec Empire, in a world untarnished by the European superpowers. Left untouched for centuries, the city and its residents progressed technologically, steadily pushing into the future. Now, an unfamiliar enemy awakens to threaten Tenochtitlan, leaving the cybernetically-augmented heroine Achtli standing between her city’s survival and utter destruction.

Guide Achtli as she masters Lightkeeper, an ancient prosthetic weapon powered by mysterious energy. Propel Achtli to incredible heights and deliver shattering blows to gods as she soars through her adventure. Use Lightkeeper to grab onto flesh-shredding rails, allowing Achtli to clear chasms and close the distance on her foes in mere seconds.

Aztech’s first playable demo highlights a showdown against Coatlicue, the All-Mother Goddess, and a slice of Tenochtitlan for players to explore. Get a taste of Aztech’s story-driven plot, immerse yourself into a city ripe for exploration, and face off against gargantuan goliaths in this adrenaline-filled slice of the game. Download the Aztech Forgotten Gods demo on Steam beginning Monday, October 1, 2021 through Thursday, October 7, 2021.

“We want players to have the best possible experience in the amazing world the team has created,” said Guillermo Vizcaino, Head of PR & Marketing and Lead Writer, Lienzo. “The first-ever Aztech Forgotten Gods demo gives us the chance to share the latest updates to the game and the opportunity to invite players into Tenochtitlan ahead of our Q1 2022 launch!”