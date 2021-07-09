DALLAS — July 8, 2021 — Legendary indie publisher Apogee Entertainment unveils two new titles coming to its catalog: Strollart’s Below the Stone , a back-to-the-past hand-drawn roguelike arriving in 2022, and Funder Studios’ Dead Fury, the story-rich zombie survival shooter arising in 2023. Both titles will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for PC.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j-gRkG0czU

PAX Online East Indie Showcase selection, Below the Stone invites treasure seekers to join the Explorer’s Guild of Draggas as an apprentice dwarf, continuing the sacred dwarven tradition of mining. Descend into procedurally generated, pixel-art biomes, digging for treasure and ore to obtain crucial upgrades for the next run. Discover the hidden world underneath the stone. Explore carefully, for anything earned in the mine is lost forever upon a Depth Dweller’s demise!

Dead Fury features narrative-driven missions with fast-paced, third-person shooting in a world where humans are now unstoppable killing machines thanks to a mysterious infection brought back to Earth hidden within Mars’ rocks. Play as Jaxon, a soldier stationed in New Zealand who must fight off intelligent hordes with clever traps and firepower while he tracks down the rare flower that can slow the spread of the Fury infecting humanity.

In April, renowned publisher Apogee Entertainment returned to the video game stage with its original founder, Scott Miller. The new Apogee seeks to continue the pioneering spirit of the company in the 1990s, when the company released classic titles including Commander Keen, Wolfenstein 3D, Duke Nukem 3D, and many more.

“Below the Stone and Dead Fury are perfect representatives of what we want to do at Apogee in the 2020s: give you that old-school feel while taking the medium forward to a new era,” said Scott Miller, founder of Apogee Entertainment. “By finding one-of-a-kind video game experiences and funding them in their early stages, we’re allowing developers to continue designing outside the box and make some incredible experiences.”