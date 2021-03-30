Netflix is a veritable hub of goodness. No matter what movie genre you are in the mood for, they have it.

Feel like crying on a Wednesday afternoon? Getting a big helping of horror on a Monday?

No matter what it is, you can find it on Netflix.

Including some of the best casino and gambling movies around.

There is something undeniably luxurious about most films that involve a casino: money, glitz, glamour, and usually a lot of smarts and a heist.

They’re enticing enough for you to flip open your laptop and play in your favorite online casino and swap the cup of tea for champagne!

Here are the best casino scenes on Netflix:

Casino

It had to make a list. Casino has a great storyline, and if anyone is going to nail playing a mob boss, it would be Robert De Niro.

It can be easy to take casinos at face value, but this movie takes us a little deeper into everything that surrounded casinos in the 70s.

We get an insight into the politicking and loopholes that are exploited for a casino boss to get to the top.

It’s listed as a crime film and directed by Martin Scorsese – which gives an indicator of what you should expect.

Casino has a rating on IMDb is 8.2/10, which is pretty high!

It had several award nominations and is quite an intense watch. Get ready for a rollercoaster.

The Gambler (2014)

This film has some highs and lows and doesn’t end how your typical casino movie usually does. Mark Wahlberg is the lead, so that you can expect an intense, well-acted experience.

Some people do prefer the original, though. The original Gambler screenplay is based on the real-life experiences of James Toback (who wrote the Bugsy screenplay too).

Crushing debt, a lot of emotion, and ultimately a lot of plots to fix the problems.

The Gambler only got a 6.1/10 on IMDb, but it is worth a watch.

Casino Royale

You can’t talk about the best casino scenes and movies without Casino Royale.

In this particular film, he has to catch a criminal and go head to head in a Poker game, Daniel Craig has to stop him from getting the big cash winnings before he causes havoc.

Of course, it is an adrenaline-pumping movie, but like your typical James Bond movies, there is plenty of glamour, romance, and humor.

Casino Royale scored a massive 8/10 on IMDb, a huge 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bugsy

Before Las Vegas was the mecca of gambling, glitz, and sparkling lights, it was a regular dessert in Nevada.

This is a super exciting story about how a very lovable and very sinister mobster Bugsy Siegel came to be one of the founding fathers of Las Vegas.

Bugsy is a biographical crime film, and it chronicles the life of the very famous mobster.

Again this is written by James Toback, whose name you might remember from a few paragraphs above.

Bugsy was one of the driving forces behind modern-day Las Vegas.

The reviews are pretty outstanding, and to quote a short bit of one:

“This is one picture that had me spellbound… astounding performances.”

This film has a score of 6.8/10 on IMDb but 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fun fact: Bugsy was his nickname because he has a wickedly quick temper and was known for his violence.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

One of the most popular films about smarts and gambling. A group of clever criminals decides to undertake a colossal heist – the “big one” so they will never need to hustle again.

It is set in the biggest and best casinos in Las Vegas The Bellagio Resort, and the cast is pretty big too.

The introduction for each character is witty, and this has led to a 20-year reign of popularity.

It’s slightly different from the 1960’s movie, and both are worth your time.

Most people enjoyed that Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) was always eating snacks throughout the movie. It was a quirky and cool trait.

This one has romance, excitement, some innovative plotline, and is easy to watch. After watching Ocean’s 11, head to Ocean’s 12, then Ocean’s 13.

Ocean’s 11 has a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb and 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounders (1998)

Rounders goes all out to capture the imagination and passion that goes into a game of Texas Hold ‘Em.

The premise is that two friends start playing in a range of underground poker tournaments. All to pay off those hefty student loan debts.

There are a few obstacles in their way, including an underground card-shark. There is a building of suspense through the movie, and you can’t wait for the final showdown to happen.

Rounders has been praised countless times for how realistic and authentic the card games feel.

One of the most fantastic things about Rounders is that you can learn a lot about poker as you watch it.

Scoring a 7.3/10 on IMDb and 65% on Rotten Tomatoes might put people off; however, it’s got a real 90’s feel and undoubtedly worth a watch.

When it comes to the best casino scenes, any of those films would be perfect. If you want to try something a little different, then check out:

Lay The Favourite

A bit of change from the other movies; this one has a female point of view. The film is really focused on sports betting but very cool.

A woman becomes an assistant for a professional gambler, and through the course of the films, she learns a lot about sports betting.

There is a lot of cash, some highs, and some lows, but it is undoubtedly a betting movie worth a watch.

It’s based on a memoir too.

It only scored a 4.8/10 on IMDb and 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it certainly isn’t one of everyone!