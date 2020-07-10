Missing your normal summer con experiences? Well, Nerdist House 2020 is here to bring the convention a little closer to home this year.

Nerdist House 2020 officially kicks off at 10 am PT tomorrow (Saturday, July 11, 2020). Some of the exciting events include:

Hannibal: A Delicious Reunion (10:00 – 11:00 am PT) where the cast and crew of the beloved series will reunite on your screen for one hour only! Attendees include creator Bryan Fuller, Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal Lecter), Hugh Dancy (Will Graham), Gillian Anderson (Bedelia Du Maurier), Caroline Dhavernas (Alana Bloom), Katie Isabelle (Margot Verger), Raúl Esparza (Frederick Chilton), Hettiene Park (Beverly Katz), Kacey Rohl (Abigail Hobbs), Scott Thompson (Jimmy Price), Aaron Abrams (Brian Zeller), executive producer Martha De Laurentiis, co-producer Loretta Ramos, director/executive producer David Slade, and food consultant Janice Poon. Fans will have the chance to chat with fellow devotees from around the world, as well as with the cast and crew, and all funds raised will go to The Okra Project!

The Ultimate RAD Reunion (11:00 – 12:00 pm PT) where special guests from the 1986 cult classic Rad will come together to discuss the film’s legacy, rare behind-the-scenes stories, and much more. Don’t miss the chance to see Talia Shire, Bill Allen, Bart Conner, and Robert Schwartzman sit down with host and Rad superfan Dan Casey.

TokuSHOUTsu Kamen Rider Panel (4:00 – 5:00 pm PT) where Nerdist’s Kyle Anderson will moderate an exclusive panel discussing one of the greatest and most beloved tokusatsu series of all time, Kamen Rider. Panelists include David Clarke, Steve Schultze, Ken Pham, Anthony Aguirre, TokuChris, Nicole Amber, and Ari Schonfeld.

North American Premiere Screening of Kamen Rider Heisei Generations Forever (5:00 pm PT) where you can see this landmark film for the first time in North America. Don’t miss out on this exciting chance to see this film which will not be streaming anywhere until the end of the summer, aside from this exclusive event.

The panel series will be carried on Nerdist’s YouTube channel and will simultaneously stream on the Geek & Sundry YouTube channel and Geek & Sundry’s Twitch channel.