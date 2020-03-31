So we’re inside.

Well, home anyway. Some of us can go outside, but here in New England it’s a bright, sunny, 39 degree day. I suppose that counts as spring. At least it stopped raining for the day.

We’ve received a few items in the Blast newsroom over the past few weeks that are worth mentioning. When you get tired of Ritz and Cheez-Its (ok, that can never happen…so IN ADDITION TO Ritz and Cheez-its) here are four items you can order on Amazon now to restock your pantry:

Just the Cheese

Just the Cheese is 100% Wisconsin cheese baked into bars and mini bites. They are naturally low in carbs, gluten-free and only 75 calories per bar. While most “cheese crisps” are air-dried, Just the Cheese® is oven baked, caramelizing the cheese which results in a cheesier flavor and crunchier texture. Perfect for a portable snack on the go, which all ages will love.

We put these on the snack rack in the office and they were gone the same day, with excellent feedback. And why not? It’s CHEESE. I was surprised by how fresh and non-processed Just the Cheese tasted. I highly recommend giving them a try.

Available in bars and mini bites.

The bars are available in the following flavors:

Aged Cheddar

Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno Cheese

Mild Cheddar

The minis are available in the following flavors:

White Cheddar

Wisconsin Cheddar—1 st place winner at the WCCC

Jalapeno Cheese

Garlic & Chive

PBfit All-Natural Organic Peanut Butter Powder

Ok so it’s really just fancy protein powder, but it’s dry and stays on the shelf for a while, and tastes delicious. It’s also organic and has 87% less fat & about 1/3 of the calories compared to regular peanut butter (when prepared as directed) yet it’s made from real roasted pressed peanuts. So you get real peanut flavor without all the fat & calories.

Goya Barley

For $1.73 it’s well-worth stocking up on versatile, under-appreciated, reliable barley. Whether as a rice substitute or in a soup, Goya is known for its reliability, and you’ll be glad you have a few bags of Barley in the cabinet.

Starbucks VIA Instant Pike Place Roast Medium Roast Coffee

It’s iced coffee at home, instantly! Ok so it’s not cheap, but neither is buying a large iced coffee every day…

After your third week of sudden home-schooling for the kiddos, you’ll be damn glad you bought a $40 box of coffee shots. Pour them right in over your favorite ice and water, and viola!